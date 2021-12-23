Advertisement

West Fargo Students collect nearly 1,800 letters to support Make-A-Wish Foundation

Letters delivered to Macy's
Letters delivered to Macy's(Macy's)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Santa is getting help from the community to ensure that children who are fighting critical illnesses get their wish.

West Fargo High School Students collected nearly 1,800 letters from family, friends, and other students and delivered them to Make-A-Wish North Dakota. They were then delivered to Macy’s for it’s annual Believe letter writing campaign. For every letter received, Macy’s will donate $1 up to $1 million.

The campaign will run through Christmas Eve. If you’d like to write one, click here or go to Macy’s.

