Two children missing following house fire

NEAR BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for two children after a fire destroyed a home near Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says the call for the fire came in around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 to a home along Pony Lake Rd, 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.

When crews arrived on scene, the second story of the home was already fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities say initial reports indicate two children living in the home are now unaccounted for.

No other information is being released at this time.

