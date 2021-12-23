Nelson Powers Bison to Victory over UND in Summit League Opener

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - Freshman Grant Nelson scored a career-high 24 points to lead the North Dakota State men’s basketball team to an 86-76 victory over North Dakota on Wednesday night. It was the Summit League opener for both schools, with NDSU improving to 9-4 overall and UND falling to 4-10.

Tyree Eady added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Bison. NDSU freshman Boden Skunberg scored a career-best 14 points, and Sam Griesel chipped in 14 points and eight boards.

NDSU shot 51 percent for the game and made 8-of-19 (42 percent) from three-point range. UND shot 45 percent overall and 10-of-27 (37 percent) from beyond the arc. The Bison committed just six turnovers in the contest.

NDSU led for 31 of the game’s 40 minutes, building a 12-point advantage twice in the first half. The Bison led 45-39 at halftime before the Fighting Hawks came back to claim a 50-48 lead with 15 minutes left.

Trailing 57-54 with just over 10 minutes remaining, Griesel drilled a three-pointer to tie the game. Back-to-back buckets by Nelson put NDSU up 63-60 with eight minutes left, and NDSU never trailed again.

Freshman Paul Bruns scored 27 points to lead North Dakota. After Bruns hit back-to-back treys to cut the deficit to one at 73-72, Nelson responded with consecutive baskets again for the Bison.

NDSU has now won seven of the past nine meetings with the Fighting Hawks. The Bison hold a 13-6 advantage over 19 games in the Division I era.

NDSU remains at home in Summit League play next week, hosting South Dakota State on Thursday, Dec. 30, and South Dakota on Saturday, Jan. 1.

