Kim Potter found guilty on all charges

MINNEAPOLIS (Valley News Live) - Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed motorist Daunte Wright following a traffic stop in April, was found guilty Thursday on all charges.

Potter is charged with first and second degree manslaughter. The maximum sentence for the most serious charge is 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine. Potter is also facing 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine for second-degree manslaughter.

Potter claims she mistook her gun for her taser. She resigned two days after Wright’ death.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.