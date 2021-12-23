Advertisement

Groups to combine to build new soybean plant in North Dakota

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSELTON, N.D. (AP) - Project developers say a deal has been finalized for construction of a soybean processing plant in eastern North Dakota that has been in the works for two years.

Louisiana-based CGB Enterprises, Inc. and Minnesota Soybean Processors announced Wednesday they have formed a joint venture, North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, that will own and operate the plant. It’s slated to be built in Casselton, about 25 miles west of Fargo.

The plant is scheduled to be fully operational by 2024 and create up to 60 new jobs. It is expected to crush 42.5 million bushes of soybeans in the first year.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4751 46th Street South in Fargo.
Carbon monoxide call tied to boiler in S. Fargo apartment, two taken to hospital
The victims included four adults and three kids.
Police: Carbon monoxide killed 7 family members found dead in Moorhead home
Louisiana State Police says a woman was arrested following a vehicle crash that left a Houma...
Seven vehicle involved in chain-reaction crash on I-94
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
Live webstream at 4:30PM - Autopsy results of Moorhead tragedy to be released
Fire graphic
UPDATE: One person killed in house fire near Frazee, MN

Latest News

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter found guilty on all charges
Letters delivered to Macy's
West Fargo Students collect nearly 1,800 letters to support Make-A-Wish Foundation
Mr. Food- Seared Scallops with Newburg Sauce- December 23
Mr. Food- Seared Scallops with Newburg Sauce- December 23
Noon News December 23- Part 2
Noon News December 23- Part 2