Groups to combine to build new soybean plant in North Dakota

CASSELTON, N.D. (AP) - Project developers say a deal has been finalized for construction of a soybean processing plant in eastern North Dakota that has been in the works for two years.

Louisiana-based CGB Enterprises, Inc. and Minnesota Soybean Processors announced Wednesday they have formed a joint venture, North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, that will own and operate the plant. It’s slated to be built in Casselton, about 25 miles west of Fargo.

The plant is scheduled to be fully operational by 2024 and create up to 60 new jobs. It is expected to crush 42.5 million bushes of soybeans in the first year.

