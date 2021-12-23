Advertisement

Bison Top Fighting Hawks in Summit League Opener, 67-61

By Beth Hoole
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - Three Bison hit double figures in scoring as North Dakota State picked up a 67-61 win over North Dakota to open Summit League play on Wednesday night at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Heaven Hamling led the way for the Bison notching her seventh straight double-digit scoring performance with a team-high 17 points. She also added six rebounds, four assists and two steals to her stat line. Ryan Cobbins chipped in 15 points, while Kadie Deaton rounded out the top performers with 12 points.

NDSU (5-6, 1-0 Summit) shot 40.6 percent (28-69) from the field with eight different players reaching the scoring column. The Bison also scored a game-high 17 points off of turnovers to go along with 18 points in the paint. NDSU totaled six turnovers in comparison to UND’s (6-6, 0-1 Summit) 16.

Neither team was able to pull way in a fast-paced first half as NDSU took a two-point edge in the locker room, 33-31. Hamling paced the Bison with seven points, while Cobbins added in six at the break. NDSU was able go get some momentum closing the third quarter with nine unanswered points to open up a 51-45 advantage.

The Fighting Hawks made one final surge cutting the deficit down to two, 63-61, with 1:33 remaining. The Bison then came out of a timeout and Hamling was able to find Emily Dietz in the lane for a layup to push the lead back up to five, 66-61, with 39 seconds to play. NDSU held off UND the rest of the way to secure its sixth straight win over the Fighting Hawks, 67-61.

NDSU will continue its road swing at South Dakota State (6-7, 2-0 Summit League) on Thursday, Dec. 30. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Frost Arena.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Solberg recovers in the hospital with support from his family.
Suicide survivor speaking out on mental health
The victims included four adults and three kids.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family remembering victims of Moorhead tragedy
Hernandez-Pinto family
‘My heart hurts.’: Pastor remembers Moorhead family found dead in home
Louisiana State Police says a woman was arrested following a vehicle crash that left a Houma...
Seven vehicle involved in chain-reaction crash on I-94
4751 46th Street South in Fargo.
Carbon monoxide call tied to boiler in S. Fargo apartment, two taken to hospital

Latest News

Grant Nelson
Nelson Powers Bison to Victory over UND in Summit League Opener
NDSU men's basketball defeats UND in Summit League opener
NDSU women edge UND 67-61
NDSU women edge UND 67-61
Sports - NDSU signs 31 on early signing day