2 Rounds of Christmas Weekend Snow

TONIGHT: Cloudy with areas of fog elsewhere as temperatures will be fairly steady. Temps will slip early overnight into the teens before rising again overnight to near 30 south and near 20 north. Areas of freezing drizzle, sleet and light snow possible before dawn.

CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY: Areas in the morning of spotty mixed precipitation and more patchy dense fog which could make for a few icy spots on the roads early. For the afternoon, we are expecting south wind, mild temperatures and a decent amount of sunshine south. Temperatures will remain in the 20s to near 30 between 11 and 1 pm. Then in the afternoon, COLD and GUSTY northwest wind over 30 mph will usher in falling late day temps into Christmas Day. Happy holidays!

CHRISTMAS DAY: First Alert Weather Da y for snow along the South Dakota Border. Cold north wind will cause much colder weather and a chance for light snow Christmas day as well. It arrives mainly for our southern counties and appears light at this time. Temperatures drop back down into the single digits and teens for daytime highs. A perfect day to bundle up with some hot chocolate and enjoy time with family!

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day for developing late snow lasting increasing into Monday. Sunday morning starts cold with temperatures near zero in Fargo. Highs only warm into the single digits for most with a few south warming into the low teens. There is another chance for some additional snow Sunday late. Accumulations will be possible.

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day as wind increases and snow continues to push north and east. MSnow will exit north and east by mid afternoon. Gusty northwest wind will usher in cold air... Then, Monday looks even colder with morning temperatures likely below or near zero and highs in the single digits on either side of zero.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures will be very cold and will be 5 to 10 BELOW zero for most areas. Highs will be in the mid teens with ANOTHER chance of snow.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Days for arctic air. Temperatures in the morning will dive under clear skies to the teens and even 20s BELOW both mornings. Wind chill values will be dangerous and highs will remain below zero for most areas. Also, when we get THAT COLD, expect ice crystals!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with areas of fog and a band of light mixed precipitation in isolated areas, mainly up north after 3 am. Temperatures falling into 20s before warming to near 30 by morning.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and mild. Breezy. Morning Temp: 32. High around 1 pm: 34 then falling. WIND: S at 15-30 becoming NW and gusting over 30 mph in the afternoon.

CHRISTMAS DAY: First Alert Weather Day. Colder with light snow possible. Fargo up to 1″. More south. Low: 3. High: 9.

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy. Another chance of snow late and overnight increasing in intensity. Low: -1. High: 23.

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Snow continues then exits late morning. A healthy band of 1-5+” possible near Fargo. Gusty northwest wind over 30 mph. Colder again with steady to falling temps. Chance of snow. Morning: 18. Afternoon colder: 10.

TUESDAY: A chance of late, light snow again with south wind. Cold morning: -8. High: 16.

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day! Arctic cold all day. Dangerous wind chills. Clear with ice crystals. Low: -14. High: -2.

THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day! Arctic cold all day. Dangerous wind chills. Clear with ice crystals. Low: -23. High: -5.

