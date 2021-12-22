SUV hit by train, two seriously hurt

NEAR PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are seriously hurt following a car vs train crash near Perham, MN.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at the railroad crossing of Pikewood Ln and Co. Hwy. 80 on Tuesday, Dec. 21 around 4 p.m.

The crash report says 39-year-old Jonathan Schall was driving an SUV when he crossed the tracks and got hit by the train.

Schall and his passenger, 36-year-old Travis May of Audubon, were rushed to the hospital with significant injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.