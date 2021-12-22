Seven vehicle involved in chain-reaction crash on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A multi-vehicle crash backed up traffic on I-94 W for more than an hour Tuesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., seven vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash near mile marker 351.

NDHP says one of the vehicles was changing lanes causing another vehicle to swerve, lose control, and cross three lanes of traffic.

This caused a chain reaction of other vehicles to brake and lose control.

All seven vehicles were damaged from sideswiping or rear-ending.

Troopers also say two of the vehicles struck the center median

No one was injured.

NDHP wants to remind motorists to obey the speed limit, drive with caution during inclement weather, increase following distances, and turn on headlights when it’s snowing.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.