Pedestrian hit in sideswipe accident

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A man was hit after his parked vehicle was sideswiped by another vehicle in Moorhead.

The incident happened at the intersection of 12th Street and 13th Avenue North, just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling on 13th Avenue was crossing 12th Street when it sideswiped the man removing items from his parked vehicle, which was also damaged.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Police say no criminal charges are being pursued at this time.

