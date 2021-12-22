Advertisement

Pedestrian hit in sideswipe accident

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -A man was hit after his parked vehicle was sideswiped by another vehicle in Moorhead.

The incident happened at the intersection of 12th Street and 13th Avenue North, just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling on 13th Avenue was crossing 12th Street when it sideswiped the man removing items from his parked vehicle, which was also damaged.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Police say no criminal charges are being pursued at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hernandez-Pinto family
‘My heart hurts.’: Pastor remembers Moorhead family found dead in home
HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Police release the names of the seven people found dead in Moorhead
Victims' home
Neighbors react to Saturday’s S. Moorhead deaths
The victims included four adults and three kids.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family remembering victims of Moorhead tragedy
Cory Solberg recovers in the hospital with support from his family.
Suicide survivor speaking out on mental health

Latest News

Louisiana State Police says a woman was arrested following a vehicle crash that left a Houma...
Seven vehicle involved in chain-reaction crash on I-94
Staying safe on the ice this winter
‘It could save your life’: Staying safe on the ice this winter
5:00PM Weather December 21
5:00PM Weather December 21
5:00PM News December 21- Part 1
5:00PM News December 21- Part 1