Advertisement

Police: Carbon monoxide killed 7 family members found dead in Moorhead home

The victims included four adults and three kids.
The victims included four adults and three kids.(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling and Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says carbon monoxide is the cause of death in the Dec. 18 incident that left seven dead.

Police previously identified the victims as 37-year-old Belin Hernandez, his wife 34-year-old Marleny Pinto, and the couple’s three children 16-year-old Breylin, 7-year-old Mike and 5-year-old Marbely. Also inside the home was the couple’s niece 19-year-old Mariela Pinto, and Belin’s brother, 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez. MPD is listing two possible culprits of where the carbon monoxide came from.

MPD says there are two possible culprits of where the carbon monoxide are the furnace located inside the garage, as well as a vehicle in the garage. Experts are still working to determine which of the two are responsible for the family’s death, which MPD says could take up to eight weeks. Officials say they worked with the state fire marshal and an HVAC professional, but couldn’t get the furnace to recreate a malfunction where carbon monoxide would enter the home. The vehicle was found with a dead battery and half a tank of gas, police said. Officials say there wasn’t any indication that the van was being worked on.

Officials say detectives found a carbon monoxide detector inside the home that was detached from the wall with the battery removed.

Police say this remains an open investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Solberg recovers in the hospital with support from his family.
Suicide survivor speaking out on mental health
The victims included four adults and three kids.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family remembering victims of Moorhead tragedy
Hernandez-Pinto family
‘My heart hurts.’: Pastor remembers Moorhead family found dead in home
Louisiana State Police says a woman was arrested following a vehicle crash that left a Houma...
Seven vehicle involved in chain-reaction crash on I-94
Shots fired during attempted robbery in Fargo on June 10, 2021.
Pawn shop employee takes plea agreement for shooting at robbery suspect

Latest News

Carbon monoxide call tied to boiler in S. Fargo apartment, two taken to hospital
Valley News Live at 5PM- Carbon monoxide call tied to boiler in S. Fargo apartment
5:00PM News December 22- Part 4
5:00PM News December 22- Part 4
5:00PM News December 22- Part 1
5:00PM News December 22- Part 1
5:00PM Weather December 22
5:00PM Weather December 22