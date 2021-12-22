Advertisement

Emergency crews responding to Carbon Monoxide call at apartment complex

4751 46th Street South in Fargo.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple emergency teams are on scene of an apartment complex in south Fargo, after calls about people feeling sick. It’s happening at 4751 46th Street South in Fargo.

Valley News Team’s Bailey Hurley is on scene and says someone was taken to an ambulance on a stretcher and alarms are going off inside the building. She also reports an F-M Ambulance Major Incident Transport Unit arrived shortly before noon, and fire personnel who are entering the building are wearing masks and oxygen tanks.

The Fargo Fire Department, Fargo Police Department and ambulances have been at the building for more than an hour. Xcel Energy crews are also on scene. Responding fire crews reported “a major CO problem”, when communicating with dispatchers.

This breaking news story will be updated as soon as we know more.

