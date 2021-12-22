Advertisement

Live webstream at 4:30PM - Autopsy results of Moorhead tragedy to be released

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police will be hosting a press conference Wednesday to discuss the autopsy findings of the seven people killed in the Moorhead tragedy.

The conference is being held at the Clay County Law Enforcement Center in the Larson Training room.

It is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Stay with Valley News Live as the latest information becomes available.

