2 Rounds of Christmas Weekend Snow: First Alert Days Declared

NOW INTO THURSDAY: PSnow will spead along areas near HWY 2 north to the international border, and by Thursday morning, expect a trace of snow near HWY 2 up to 3″ at the international border. Cloudy with areas of fog elsewhere as temperatures will be fairly steady. Thursday will bring even warmer temperatures in the 20 to 30 range!

CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY: We have dropped the First Alert Weather Day for Christmas Eve. The weather pattern has shifted significantly north and east of our area, so we now are expecting south wind, mild temperatures and cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the 20s to near 30 for the afternoon. There will be seasonal travel conditions! Happy holidays!

CHRISTMAS DAY: First Alert Weather Day for snow along the South Dakota Border. Cold north wind will cause much colder weather and a chance for light snow Christmas day as well. It arrives mainly for our southern counties and appears light at this time. Temperatures drop back down into the single digits and teens for daytime highs. A perfect day to bundle up with some hot chocolate and enjoy time with family!

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day for developing late snow lasting increasing into Monday. Sunday morning starts cold with temperatures near zero in Fargo. Highs only warm into the single digits for most with a few south warming into the low teens. There is another chance for some additional snow Sunday late. Accumulations will be possible.

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day as wind increases and snow continues to push north and east. MSnow will exit north and east by mid afternoon. Gusty northwest wind will usher in cold air... Then, Monday looks even colder with morning temperatures likely below or near zero and highs in the single digits on either side of zero.

TUESDAY: Morning temperatures will be very cold and will be 5 to 10 BELOW zero for most areas. Highs will be in the mid teens with a chance of snow.

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for arctic air. Temperatures in the morning will dive under clear skies to the teens and even 20s BELOW. Wind chill values will be dangerous and highs will remain below zero for most areas.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with isolated flakes in Fargo after midnight. No accumulation.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 12. High: 31.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and mild. Breezy. Low: 24. High: 32.

CHRISTMAS DAY: First Alert Weather Day. Colder with light snow possible, more south. Low: 3. High: 9.

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy. Another chance of snow late and overnight increasing in intensity. Low: -1. High: 23.

MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Snow continues then exits late morning. Gusty northwest wind over 30 mph. Colder again with steady temps. Chance of snow. Morning: 15. Afternoon colder: 10.

TUESDAY: A chance of late snow again with south wind. Cold morning: -8. High: 16.

WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day! Arctic cold all day. Dangerous wind chills. Clear with ice crystals. Low: -14. High: -2.

