West Fargo Fire and Police Departments to compete in Battle of the Badges blood drive

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire and Police Departments will once again go head-to-head for the 3rd annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition.

The departments will see which agency can collect the most donations. Donors will choose which department they would like to make their blood donation to go toward. For the last two years, the Police Department took home the trophy.

The blood drive with Vitalant will run from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 29, and 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 30, the blood drive will take place at the West Fargo Conference Center at the DoubleTree by Hilton (825 E. Beaton Dr.).

To sign up for Tuesday’s blood drive, visit this link, Wednesday’s blood drive, visit this link and for Thursday’s blood drive sign up here.

