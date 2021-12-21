UNSETTLED PATTERN AHEAD

TONIGHT: 2-4+ inches of snow was reported across the region this morning. Now we are clear and will be cold quickly this evening. Overnight clouds will build in. This means a late overnight warm up will be in store for our western counties into daybreak. So, expect sub-zero temperatures into the midnight hour then slowly climbing temps into morning.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies become mostly cloudy through the day on Wednesday, with temperatures starting out near 5 to 10 and warming into the teens and even 20s for some. There is a slight chance for some light snow overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the international border. Thursday will bring even warmer temperatures in the 20 to 30 range.

CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY: We have dropped the First Alert Weather Day for Christmas Eve. The weather pattern has shifted significantly north and east of our area, so we now are expecting south wind, mild temperatures and cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the 20s to near 30 for the afternoon. There will be seasonal travel conditions! Happy holidays!

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cold north wind will cause much colder weather and a chance for light snow Christmas day as well. It arrives mainly for our southern counties and appears light at this time. Temperatures drop back down into the single digits and teens for daytime highs. A perfect day to bundle up with some hot chocolate and enjoy time with family!

SUNDAY: Sunday morning starts cold with temperatures near zero in Fargo. Highs only warm into the single digits for most with a few south warming into the low teens. There is another chance for some additional snow Sunday late.

MONDAY: Monday looks even colder with morning temperatures likely below or near zero and highs in the single digits on either side of zero.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance of snow early, then chance of blowing and drifting snow. Low: 8. High: 15.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow late. Low: 7. High: 20.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow late. Low: 10. High: 24.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - CHRISTMAS EVE: Clouds with a chance of mix/snow. Breezy. Low: 20. High: 28.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Colder with light snow possible. Low: 7. High: 14.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Another chance of snow late. Low: -1. High: 13.

MONDAY: Even colder. Partly cloudy. Low: 0. High: 4.

