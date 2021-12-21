Suicide survivor speaking out on mental health

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Every single day, 130 people across the country take their own lives.

Every year, approximately 1.38 million people try to take their own lives but are thankfully saved.

One Perham, MN teacher is now grateful he’s a living part of that second statistic. Family pictures of the Solberg’s in Perham show a happy and healthy crew. For some, it’s difficult to understand how one of them could be dealing with dark thoughts.

“If you’ve never been there, you do not understand what’s going on, because that was not me,” says Cory Solberg.

Cory and his wife, Heidi, have been married for nearly 30 years and they’ve both been teaching in Perham since 1999. However recently, life taught him one of the toughest lessons. Cory was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2020 and it returned in the fall of 2021 with a vengeance.

“I was still trying to battle the anxiety of why,” Cory says. “Why isn’t this working? Why is this different? Why does it seem like cancer is winning when I want to win so bad.”

Several rounds of treatment went by at Sanford in Fargo, but nothing seemed to be getting better.

“I just started to feel like it was getting darker,” Cory recalls. “Like everything about my life was getting darker, and then eventually, it was like a movie, a complete darkness took over me.”

One day late in the fall of 2021, it was too much to handle. Cory wrote an email to his wife, made a plane and went through with it.

“When I saw that email I then obviously knew he was trying to hurt himself, but I had no idea where he would be,” Heid says.

Cory was found by a friend of his and then rushed to the hospital for his injuries.

“I asked is he still alive?” Heidi recalls. “He said I don’t know.”

Cory cut himself multiple times in multiple parts of his body and the injuries knocked him out for two weeks.

“I just don’t think you’d ever think that anybody would try to hurt themselves,” Heidi says. “So, it’s been a journey, but I’ve had great family and friends helping along the way and we’re thankful and very grateful that he’s here.”

Another part of the recovery is support--people in the community are coming together. Students and staff at Perham High School are wearing sweaters for Solberg and the messages of support are pouring in.

“Now I know there are literally thousands of people I can turn to,” Cory says.

The couple admits everything can still be a little overwhelming at times, but they say it’s part of a bigger plan.

“I think this is the path God wants us to take,” Heidi says. “It’s to tell people about mental health and suicide, and it’s hard to say that word, but I’m getting better at it. And maybe it’s going to get people talking so they don’t feel ashamed.”

It’s a path filled with pain and heartache, but the other end of the journey is showing them how much more life has to offer.

“I do know the word that I use more than ever is the word ‘love.’ Cory says. “There are just people and friends that I love that I didn’t tell before, and now I tell them almost daily. Heart emojis are also really cute,” he chuckles.

Cory and Heidi want this story to help others. If you think someone isn’t acting like themselves, ask them about it.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit the American Federation for Suicide Prevention here.

