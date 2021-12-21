Advertisement

Pawn shop employee takes plea agreement for shooting at robbery suspect

Shots fired during attempted robbery in Fargo on June 10, 2021.
Shots fired during attempted robbery in Fargo on June 10, 2021.(Valley News Live)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local pawn shop employee has taken a plea agreement after he shot at a robbery suspect earlier this summer.

It all happened on June 10, when police say 22-year-old Hunter Havisto ended his days-long robbery spree at Mister Money in south Fargo. Havisto is accused of holding the pawn shop up at gun point and running off with over $2,000.

Surveillance video shows 56-year-old Kyle Ramsey followed Havisto out of the store and fired rounds into Havisto’s getaway vehicle. Ramsey has adamantly stated from the start that he only did so as a way to mark the car and make it easier for police to identify. Havisto was finally taken into custody hours after the Mister Money robbery.

Ramsey was supposed to begin trial Tuesday morning, but in a last-minute decision, Ramsey pleaded guilty. He now stands convicted of a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

“I don’t think our community can tolerate vigilante-ism. He certainly wasn’t at personal risk and he created a risk not just to the target, but to everyone in the community within the vicinity,” Cass County Judge Susan Bailey said Tuesday morning.

Ramsey was not in the courtroom Tuesday morning.

Judge Bailey sentenced Ramsey to spend the next 360 days on unsupervised probation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Police release the names of the seven people found dead in Moorhead
Hernandez-Pinto family
‘My heart hurts.’: Pastor remembers Moorhead family found dead in home
Victims' home
Neighbors react to Saturday’s S. Moorhead deaths
The victims included four adults and three kids.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family remembering victims of Moorhead tragedy
Anchorage Police Lights
UPDATE: Police confirm 7 people found dead in S. Moorhead home

Latest News

NDT - Final Days of Holiday Sale at A Cutting Edge
NDT - Final Days of Holiday Sale at A Cutting Edge
NDT - Holiday Breads and Goodies from Breadsmith
NDT - Holiday Breads and Goodies from Breadsmith
NDT - Holiday Traditions of the VNL Team - Part 1
NDT - Holiday Traditions of the VNL Team - Part 1
NDT - Daily Motivation
NDT - Daily Motivation