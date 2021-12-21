Pawn shop employee takes plea agreement for shooting at robbery suspect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local pawn shop employee has taken a plea agreement after he shot at a robbery suspect earlier this summer.

It all happened on June 10, when police say 22-year-old Hunter Havisto ended his days-long robbery spree at Mister Money in south Fargo. Havisto is accused of holding the pawn shop up at gun point and running off with over $2,000.

Surveillance video shows 56-year-old Kyle Ramsey followed Havisto out of the store and fired rounds into Havisto’s getaway vehicle. Ramsey has adamantly stated from the start that he only did so as a way to mark the car and make it easier for police to identify. Havisto was finally taken into custody hours after the Mister Money robbery.

Ramsey was supposed to begin trial Tuesday morning, but in a last-minute decision, Ramsey pleaded guilty. He now stands convicted of a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

“I don’t think our community can tolerate vigilante-ism. He certainly wasn’t at personal risk and he created a risk not just to the target, but to everyone in the community within the vicinity,” Cass County Judge Susan Bailey said Tuesday morning.

Ramsey was not in the courtroom Tuesday morning.

Judge Bailey sentenced Ramsey to spend the next 360 days on unsupervised probation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.