Advertisement

Northern State Grad Transfer TE coming to NDSU

Jacob Streit
Jacob Streit(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A tight end with four years of college football experience will be joining the Bison next season.

Jacob Striet announced on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon that he will be transferring to NDSU.

The Watkins, Minnesota native has two more years of eligibility after medically redshirting in 2019, and seeing his season cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He started every game for the Wolves as a wide-receiver and was named second-team All NSIC in 2018.

The last name is a familiar one for some Bison Basketball fans, his brother Joshua is a freshman forward for the Men’s Basketball team.

He has seen action against Indiana State and Pacific University so far this season.

Striet will be North Dakota State’s first transfer portal acquisition ahead of the 2022 season.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Police release the names of the seven people found dead in Moorhead
Hernandez-Pinto family
‘My heart hurts.’: Pastor remembers Moorhead family found dead in home
Victims' home
Neighbors react to Saturday’s S. Moorhead deaths
The victims included four adults and three kids.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family remembering victims of Moorhead tragedy
Cory Solberg recovers in the hospital with support from his family.
Suicide survivor speaking out on mental health

Latest News

6:00PM Sports - December 20
6:00PM Sports - December 20
6:00PM Sports - December 17
6:00PM Sports - December 17
6:00PM Sports - December 16
6:00PM Sports - December 16
Gigi Marvin (19), of the United States, celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal...
Gigi Marvin, Warroad native and Olympic hockey medalist, retires