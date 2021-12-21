Northern State Grad Transfer TE coming to NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A tight end with four years of college football experience will be joining the Bison next season.

Jacob Striet announced on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon that he will be transferring to NDSU.

The Watkins, Minnesota native has two more years of eligibility after medically redshirting in 2019, and seeing his season cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He started every game for the Wolves as a wide-receiver and was named second-team All NSIC in 2018.

The last name is a familiar one for some Bison Basketball fans, his brother Joshua is a freshman forward for the Men’s Basketball team.

He has seen action against Indiana State and Pacific University so far this season.

Striet will be North Dakota State’s first transfer portal acquisition ahead of the 2022 season.

