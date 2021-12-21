Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife and teenage son.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that Walz and his family tested positive on Monday after his son experienced mild symptoms over the weekend. The governor and first lady Gwen Walz remain asymptomatic. All three have been vaccinated, including Walz who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in March and the Moderna booster in October.

Gov. Walz says that he’ll work from home until he feels better and tests negative for the virus. He also released the following statement:

“I encourage every Minnesotan to get tested before the holidays, and to roll up their sleeves and get their vaccine and their booster to ensure they, too, have strong protection against COVID-19.”

