Advertisement

Minnesota Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press and Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife and teenage son.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that Walz and his family tested positive on Monday after his son experienced mild symptoms over the weekend. The governor and first lady Gwen Walz remain asymptomatic. All three have been vaccinated, including Walz who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in March and the Moderna booster in October.

Gov. Walz says that he’ll work from home until he feels better and tests negative for the virus. He also released the following statement:

“I encourage every Minnesotan to get tested before the holidays, and to roll up their sleeves and get their vaccine and their booster to ensure they, too, have strong protection against COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Police release the names of the seven people found dead in Moorhead
Hernandez-Pinto family
‘My heart hurts.’: Pastor remembers Moorhead family found dead in home
Victims' home
Neighbors react to Saturday’s S. Moorhead deaths
The victims included four adults and three kids.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family remembering victims of Moorhead tragedy
Cory Solberg recovers in the hospital with support from his family.
Suicide survivor speaking out on mental health

Latest News

(CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation)
Minnesota DNR says snowmobile trails aren’t groomed yet
on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Governor Doug Burgum appoints Brian Kroshus at the next state...
Brian Kroshus to be North Dakota’s next State Tax Commissioner
Power Plate Meals was recently hacked, losing possession of their instagram account along with...
Holiday meals being provided to more than 700 students
Car crashes into power pole
Crash knocks down power pole, shuts down roads