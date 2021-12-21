Advertisement

Holiday meals being provided to more than 700 students

Power Plate Meals was recently hacked, losing possession of their instagram account along with...
Power Plate Meals was recently hacked, losing possession of their instagram account along with the 15,000 followers they had.(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 700 families of Fargo Public Schools students will have a special holiday meal thanks to Forward Foundation and Power Plate Meals.

The two groups are partnering to provide holiday meal bags to students and their families. Meals will be distributed at school buildings across the District on Tuesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 22.

Each meal bag from Power Plate Meals feeds a family of 4-6 people. The meals include turkey or beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, candied carrots, dinner rolls, and a dessert.

Power Plate Meals will help with distribution at some schools, while others will be handled completely by school staff.

Forward Foundation serves children, their families, and organizations that benefit children in communities served by Bank Forward, Insure Forward, Invest Forward and Tax Forward. Power Plate Meals is a healthy, ready-to-eat meal prep company that provides fresh, flavor-packed meals for busy individuals and families.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Police release the names of the seven people found dead in Moorhead
Hernandez-Pinto family
‘My heart hurts.’: Pastor remembers Moorhead family found dead in home
Victims' home
Neighbors react to Saturday’s S. Moorhead deaths
The victims included four adults and three kids.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family remembering victims of Moorhead tragedy
Anchorage Police Lights
UPDATE: Police confirm 7 people found dead in S. Moorhead home

Latest News

Car crashes into power pole
Crash knocks down power pole, shuts down roads
Bucks for Books check presentation to Grand Forks Public Schools.
‘Bucks for Books’ raises $4,000 for Grand Forks school libraries
Mr. Food - Slow Roasted Beef Tenderloin - December 21
Mr. Food - Slow Roasted Beef Tenderloin - December 21
Noon Weather December 21
Noon Weather December 21