Holiday meals being provided to more than 700 students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 700 families of Fargo Public Schools students will have a special holiday meal thanks to Forward Foundation and Power Plate Meals.

The two groups are partnering to provide holiday meal bags to students and their families. Meals will be distributed at school buildings across the District on Tuesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 22.

Each meal bag from Power Plate Meals feeds a family of 4-6 people. The meals include turkey or beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, candied carrots, dinner rolls, and a dessert.

Power Plate Meals will help with distribution at some schools, while others will be handled completely by school staff.

Forward Foundation serves children, their families, and organizations that benefit children in communities served by Bank Forward, Insure Forward, Invest Forward and Tax Forward. Power Plate Meals is a healthy, ready-to-eat meal prep company that provides fresh, flavor-packed meals for busy individuals and families.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.