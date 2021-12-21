Crash knocks down power pole, shuts down roads

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads are closed off after a car hit a powerline.

The driver was not in the car when crews arrived. It’s not clear what led up to the crash and no injuries are reported at this time.

Two blocks on 16th Street S. are closed for safety precautions. Only one or two houses are without power and Xcel Energy says it will take about 2-3 hours to get it fixed.

