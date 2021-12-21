Advertisement

Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl

Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.(Instagram RyanKelly70 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ryan Kelly, of the Indianapolis Colts, and his wife, Emma, are mourning the loss of their baby girl.

According to Emma Kelly’s Instagram post, she started to feel pregnancy complications last week.

After going to the hospital, the Kellys were told their daughter’s heart was no longer beating.

Emma was 19 weeks along in her pregnancy. Doctors told her she had to deliver the baby immediately. She gave birth after 24 hours of labor.

Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.

Ryan did not suit up when the Colts beat the New England Patriots Saturday night.

Both teams issued statements expressing sympathy for the family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Police release the names of the seven people found dead in Moorhead
Hernandez-Pinto family
‘My heart hurts.’: Pastor remembers Moorhead family found dead in home
Victims' home
Neighbors react to Saturday’s S. Moorhead deaths
The victims included four adults and three kids.
‘It’s a nightmare’: Family remembering victims of Moorhead tragedy
Anchorage Police Lights
UPDATE: Police confirm 7 people found dead in S. Moorhead home

Latest News

The White House is launching a series of new initiatives aimed at battling the pandemic.
Biden announces free COVID-19 tests as part of major plan
Power Plate Meals was recently hacked, losing possession of their instagram account along with...
Holiday meals being provided to more than 700 students
At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.
FAA investigating after one killed in Texas plane crash
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year