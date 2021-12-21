City of West Fargo to research adding ½ cent public safety sales tax to ballot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During Monday’s West Fargo City Commission meeting, City Administrator Tina Fisk presented the City Commission with a plan to research a ½ cent public safety sales tax for voter approval in 2022. She says the sales tax will add funding for the West Fargo Fire and Police Departments without needing large increases from property taxes.

“After an analysis of the West Fargo Fire and Police Departments rising demands for service and projected long-term budgetary needs, it became clear that these departments will need large increases in funding in the short term to maintain the current levels of services due to the City’s continued growth,” Fisk said.

In the most recent census, the City’s population rose 49.5% and is projected to rise to over 45,000 by 2027. The West Fargo Fire Department’s calls for service rose 300% from 2017 to 2020, and the West Fargo Police Department’s calls for service were expected to rise 20% from 2017 to 2021.

Staff shared a number of other reasons for considering the tax as a funding mechanism. Commissioners will now speak with business owners and residents and draft a ballot question. If you would like to submit feedback on the public safety sales tax, click here.

