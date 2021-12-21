‘Bucks for Books’ raises $4,000 for Grand Forks school libraries

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Young professionals in the Grand Forks area raised more than $4,000 to help restock the bookshelves at Grand Forks Public Schools.

The Greater Grand Forks Young Professionals (GGFYP) partnered with local businesses to host the Bucks for Books drive. They say, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many books were taken home with kids and didn’t make their way back to the school libraries.

The fundraiser kicked off in late October and ran through November. The GGFYP group asked people to donate using a QR code posted at businesses around Grand Forks. By the end of the drive, community members had contributed $875 and businesses kicked in an additional $3,143.

“We were blown away by the generosity of the more than 30 people who gave anywhere from $5 to $100 to the drive, whether they lived within the school district or not,” said GGFYP Community Involvement Chair Dan Bryant.

The library media specialists at Grand Forks Public Schools will use the donation to strategically choose titles that most effectively meet the learning needs of students. The funds will be distributed in a weighted manner to the schools that need it most.

