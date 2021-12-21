Advertisement

Brian Kroshus to be North Dakota’s next State Tax Commissioner

on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Governor Doug Burgum appoints Brian Kroshus at the next state tax commissioner.(Office of the Governor)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Fargo native Brian Kroshus to serve as North Dakota’s next tax commissioner. Kroshus has been a member of the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) for approximately five years.

Kroshus will begin leading the Office of State Tax Commissioner on January 4, 2022. He will serve out the remaining year of the unexpired four-year term of current Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger, who is resigning effective January 3, 2022.

Kroshus was appointed to the PSC by Burgum on February 28, 2017. He was elected by voters in 2018 and then re-elected in 2020.

“With his combination of private sector experience in leading a complex business operation and public sector experience in looking out for the best interests of consumers, Brian Kroshus is well-suited to fairly and effectively administer the tax laws of North Dakota,” Burgum said. “We are deeply grateful for his outstanding service to our citizens as a public service commissioner and look forward to his continued commitment to taxpayers as state tax commissioner.”

Kroshus, a Fargo native, earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science and economics from North Dakota State University in 1987. He has served on the board of directors of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce, Bismarck-Mandan Development Association and the United Way, and on the board of trustees for the Bismarck State College Foundation, Sanford Health Foundation and Lewis and Clark Fort Mandan Foundation.

