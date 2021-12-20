Advertisement

WFPD investigating break-in at pharmacy

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is investigating a burglary at a pharmacy that happened early Monday morning.

Dispatch logs show officers were called to the Prescription Shoppe on Sheyenne St. and 13th Ave. W., just before 3:45 a.m.

Sanford Health tells Valley News Live a small amount of over the counter, non-controlled substance medications were stolen from the pharmacy. Officials also state there was no disruption to patient service when the pharmacy opened Monday morning.

West Fargo Police say there is no threat to the public, but were unable to share if any arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

