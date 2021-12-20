Advertisement

Three juveniles found in S. Moorhead home attended MAPS; District issues statement

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Officials from Moorhead Area Public Schools released a statement about the tragic deaths of three of their students.

The juveniles along with four adults were found deceased in a South Moorhead home Saturday evening. Their cause of death is still being determined, but authorities believe no violence may have been involved.

The students attended S.G. Reinertsten Elementary and Moorhead High School.

District officials released this statement:

“It is a difficult time for our school family and our deepest condolences are with the extended family. As a district, our goal is to support students, staff, and families through this difficult time.”

Officials say a crisis team is being assembled to provide grief counselors for students and staff at the impacted schools.

