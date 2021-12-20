Advertisement

Police release the names of the seven people found dead in Moorhead

By Renee Nygren
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police say the seven people found dead this past weekend in Moorhead have all been identified.

They are, 37-year-old Belin Hernandez, 34-year-old Marleny Pinto, 16-year-old Breylin Hernandez, 7-year-old Mike Hernandez, 5-year-old Marbely Hernandez, 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez Castillo and 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto.

Moorhead Police say around 7:50 Saturday night, they were called to the 4400 block of 13th Street South for a report of several individuals who were found dead inside a home. Police say family members conducted a welfare check on the home and called 911.

Police say preliminary autopsy results have ruled out any obvious trauma as the cause of death; however, police say blood samples from the victims have been transported to a lab for further investigation.

