Neighbors react to last night’s S. Moorhead deaths

Moorhead PD released earlier this evening they found seven dead in the house yesterday.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Heavy feelings are in the air here in south Moorhead

The victims included four adults and three juveniles.

Neighbors say they are saddened by this tragedy.

“I had a really hard time sleeping. All I could think about was them dying. I was trying to figure out how they died, and I was really scared,” says Esther Kachuol.

The Kachuol family lives two houses down from the home where the victims were found, and these neighbors say the next few days are going to be hard.

“We see them all the time, and now they’re not going to be there. Yeah, it’s going to be tough. But we’re going to get through it together,” says Mel Kachuol.

Mel says the neighborhood kids would all play with the family lost in the tragedy.

“A lot of young neighbors and a lot of young kids. Lots of young kids around here,” says Mel.

Authorities say autopsies are being done by Ramsey County to determine a cause of death.

Police said last night that there appears no trauma or violence was involved.

“I thought something bad happened to them like murder or something, but I learned it’s an accident. It’s just really heartbreaking,” says Josiah Kachuol.

We’re told there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Police also say the identities of the individuals will be released in the coming days.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest as new information is released.

