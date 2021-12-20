NDDOH announces first cases of Omicron variant in the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed four cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the first time the variant has been identified in the state.

The department says two cases are in Ward County and one each in Burleigh and Cass counties. All four cases are under the age of 50 with two saying they traveled to another state.

Three individuals were vaccinated but have not taken a booster shot, while one was unvaccinated.

None of the individuals have been hospitalized.

State health officials urge those travelling for the holidays to take precautions to protect their health and of those around them.

