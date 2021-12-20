Despite having a tumor, 9-year-old spreading holiday cheer in the Fargo-Moorhead area by giving back

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bella Garcia is a 9-year-old with a tumor who wants to spread holiday cheer to the Fargo-Moorhead area. Through her lemonade stands, baked treats and dropping off care packages to shelters, Bella is not allowing her circumstances to slow her down.

“It felt good to do that,” said Bella on helping others.

Bella has a tumor in her arm, and while tests are being done to determine if it is cancerous, she has made it her mission to impact those in the community. Led by her motto, ‘#BeKind’. Her parents are proud of her, as she has her own website too.

“She’s awesome, she’s strong and she came back, we were at Mayo last week she was like, ‘We need to hurry home, I need to get his done, whatever they’re going to do, let’s get it over with, we have to fill stockings.’ So we came home right away, started wrapping, she wrapped all the presents herself.” said Rosalinda Garcia, Bella’s mom.

