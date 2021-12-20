Advertisement

Despite having a tumor, 9-year-old spreading holiday cheer in the Fargo-Moorhead area by giving back

Bella Garcia's motto.
Bella Garcia's motto.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bella Garcia is a 9-year-old with a tumor who wants to spread holiday cheer to the Fargo-Moorhead area. Through her lemonade stands, baked treats and dropping off care packages to shelters, Bella is not allowing her circumstances to slow her down.

“It felt good to do that,” said Bella on helping others.

Bella has a tumor in her arm, and while tests are being done to determine if it is cancerous, she has made it her mission to impact those in the community. Led by her motto, ‘#BeKind’. Her parents are proud of her, as she has her own website too.

“She’s awesome, she’s strong and she came back, we were at Mayo last week she was like, ‘We need to hurry home, I need to get his done, whatever they’re going to do, let’s get it over with, we have to fill stockings.’ So we came home right away, started wrapping, she wrapped all the presents herself.” said Rosalinda Garcia, Bella’s mom.

For more information on how to support Bella, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
UPDATE: Police confirm 7 people found dead in S. Moorhead home
Hobby Lobby Theft
Bizarre theft, assault reported at Fargo Hobby Lobby
Train accident
UPDATE: Train V. truck accident in Moorhead
People gathered in Detroit Lakes as part of 'Wreaths Across America'.
Ceremony held in Detroit Lakes part of ‘Wreaths Across America’
Generic crash
Car collides with semi in Otter Tail County

Latest News

News - 2021 Wreaths Across America, Detroit Lakes - Dec. 19, 2021
News - 2021 Wreaths Across America, Detroit Lakes - Dec. 19, 2021
Moorhead Area Public Schools
Three juveniles found in S. Moorhead home attended MAPS; District issues statement
SLIPPERY ROADS
MN State Patrol responds to several vehicle spin-outs over the weekend
Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday Part 3- December 18, 2021
10:00PM News December 18 - Part 3