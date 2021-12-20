Accumulating Snow by Morning

TONIGHT - TUESDAY: Clouds increase late ahead of a Clipper system that will bring accumulating snow to a good portion of our region. The track of this clipper has shifted just a bit south and there will likely be a band of 2-4″ through the central and southern Valley, including Fargo. Isolated higher amounts are possible if heavier snow bands set up, which is very possible. The Clipper also comes with gusty winds, so blowing snow and a slow Tuesday morning commute are anticipated. Morning temperatures Tuesday again start near zero, and only warm into the single digits and teens.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday, with temperatures starting below zero for most and only warming into the single digits and teens. There is a slight chance for some light snow overnight Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies and sub zero temperatures to start the day are in the forecast for Thursday. There is another chance of light snow late Thursday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY: A fast moving storm will bring shifting wind from south to north. It will be cloudy and there may even be a brief window of spotty mixed precipitaion. We have declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because any snow or mix will make for tricky travel during a very busy travel period. Temperatures will stay fairly steady through the day in the upper teens and low 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Chance for light snow Christmas morning, so be sure to stick with us for the latest on potential travel impacts. Temperatures drop back down into the single digits and teens for daytime highs. A perfect day to bundle up with some hot chocolate and enjoy time with family!

SUNDAY: Sunday morning starts cold with temperatures near zero in Fargo. Highs only warm into the single digits for most with a few south warming into the low teens. There is another chance for some additional snow Sunday late.

MONDAY: Monday looks even colder with morning temperatures likely below or near zero and highs in the single digits on either side of zero.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow early. Low: 8. High: 15.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow late. Low: 7. High: 20.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow late. Low: 10. High: 24.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - CHRISTMAS EVE: Clouds with a chance of mix/snow. Breezy. Low: 20. High: 28.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Colder with light snow possible. Low: 7. High: 14.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Another chance of snow late. Low: -1. High: 13.

MONDAY: Even colder. Partly cloudy. Low: 0. High: 4.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.