Advertisement

2 people injured in semi mishap along I94

(Archive)
By Mike Morken
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2 people were taken to a hospital after being injured in a crash along I94 Monday afternoon. A Minnesota state patrol investigator

says it happened at mile marker 76 in Grant County around 2:30. He says a Ford F250 pickup with a trailer was stopped on the westbound shoulder. Two occupants were attempting to change a driver’s side tire on the trailer when they were struck by a Peterbilt semi that was westbound. Both patients were suffered what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No names have been released.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
UPDATE: Police confirm 7 people found dead in S. Moorhead home
Victims' home
Neighbors react to Saturday’s S. Moorhead deaths
Moorhead Area Public Schools
Three juveniles found in S. Moorhead home attended MAPS; District issues statement
HPD and SWAT teams are responding to a incident in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Police release the names of the seven people found dead in Moorhead
Hobby Lobby Theft
Bizarre theft, assault reported at Fargo Hobby Lobby

Latest News

6:00PM News December 20 - Part 3
6:00PM News December 20 - Part 3
6:00PM News December 20 - Part 1
6:00PM News December 20 - Part 1
6:00PM News December 20 - Part 3
6:00PM News December 20 - Part 2
6:00PM Sports - December 20
6:00PM Sports - December 20