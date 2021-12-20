2 people injured in semi mishap along I94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2 people were taken to a hospital after being injured in a crash along I94 Monday afternoon. A Minnesota state patrol investigator

says it happened at mile marker 76 in Grant County around 2:30. He says a Ford F250 pickup with a trailer was stopped on the westbound shoulder. Two occupants were attempting to change a driver’s side tire on the trailer when they were struck by a Peterbilt semi that was westbound. Both patients were suffered what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No names have been released.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.