UPDATE: Police confirm multiple people found dead in S. Moorhead home; no trauma involved

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE: 12/18 9:30 p.m.) Police have confirmed multiple people have been found dead in the south Moorhead home.

Authorities were called to the 4400 block of 13th Street S., just before 9 p.m. Saturday night, for the report of several individuals deceased in the home.

Moorhead Police say family members were conducting a welfare check when the individuals were located.

Police also say there are no signs of violence or forced entry and there is no known threat to the public.

The Minnesota BCA has been contacted to help process the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

Moorhead Police are currently on the scene of an unknown disturbance where several people were found unconscious.

According to dispatch audio, a 911 caller stated everyone was “dead” and lying on the floor. The caller also stated there was blood on the door.

