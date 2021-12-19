Advertisement

Several people possibly found unconscious in an apartment building in Moorhead

Anchorage Police Lights
Anchorage Police Lights
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are currently on the scene of an unknown disturbance where several people were found unconscious.

According to dispatch audio, a 911 caller stated everyone was “dead” and lying on the floor. The caller also stated there was blood on the door.

A reporter is headed to the scene of this developing story.

Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hobby Lobby Theft
Bizarre theft, assault reported at Fargo Hobby Lobby
Train accident
UPDATE: Train V. truck accident in Moorhead
A delivery driver stepped in to help when a young woman and her dog were being attacked by a...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Hero’ delivery driver steps in during dog attack in Las Vegas
Essentia-Fargo pleads for more to get vaccinated
‘We’re heartbroken, overwhelmed’: Essentia-Fargo pleads for more to get vaccinated
Die-Hard Bison Fan Wears JMU Colors For A Good Cause
Die-hard Bison fan wears JMU jersey, raises thousands for local school

Latest News

People gathered in Detroit Lakes as part of 'Wreaths Across America'.
Ceremony held in Detroit Lakes part of ‘Wreaths Across America’
VNL Weather at 6:00PM Saturday December 18
VNL Weather at 6:00PM Saturday December 18
Generic crash
Car collides with semi in Otter Tail County
10:00PM News December 17 - Part 2
10:00PM News December 17 - Part 2