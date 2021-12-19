Several people possibly found unconscious in an apartment building in Moorhead
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are currently on the scene of an unknown disturbance where several people were found unconscious.
According to dispatch audio, a 911 caller stated everyone was “dead” and lying on the floor. The caller also stated there was blood on the door.
A reporter is headed to the scene of this developing story.
Stay with Valley News Live as more details become available.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.