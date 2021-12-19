Advertisement

MN State Patrol responds to several vehicle spin-outs over the weekend

SLIPPERY ROADS
SLIPPERY ROADS(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding motorists to drive smart this winter.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow says troopers have been responding to several crashes and spin-outs this weekend.

Over the weekend Grabow tweeted out several pictures showing examples of slick roads in Minnesota

On Saturday, a vehicle hauling a fish house skidded and slid off along Highway 10 on the Buffalo River Bridge near Glyndon.

Authorities say shoulder cables were able to catch the vehicle before it could slide further and into the river.

A Minnesota State Trooper squad car was struck on Sunday as many vehicles slid off I-94 near Rothsay.

No one was injured in any of these incidents.

Grabow says between Rothsay and Fergus Falls has been the busiest for spin-outs and crashes.

