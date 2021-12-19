Cold Returns Monday

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Morning lows drop into the single digits to near zero Monday with wind chills as low as -10 to -30. The coldest values will be in the Devils Lake Basin and points north and west. Highs for the day only make it into the single digits and teens but temps continue to rise late! Sun and clouds are expected throughout the day Monday. Clouds increase late ahead of a Clipper system that will bring accumulating snow to a good portion of our region. At this time, many areas along and north of I-94/Hwy 10 can expect to see between 2-4+” of snow by Tuesday afternoon. Areas south could see a trace to 2″. This track could still shift a bit north or a bit south. The Clipper also comes with gusty winds, so blowing snow and a slow Tuesday morning commute are anticipated. Morning temperatures Tuesday again start near zero, and only warm into the single digits and teens.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday, with temperatures starting below zero for most and only warming into the single digits and teens. The same can be said for Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and sub zero temperatures to start the day. At this time, for any holiday travelers, conditions look mainly quiet for Christmas week.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY: A fast moving storm will bring shifting wind from south to north. It will be cloudy with a shot of snow possible for many. There may even be a brief window of spotty mixed precipitaion. We have declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because any snow will make for tricky travel during a very busy travel period. Temperatures will stay fairly steady through the day in the upper teens and low 20s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Chance for light snow, so be sure to stick with us for the latest on potential travel impacts. Temperatures drop back down into the single digits and teens for daytime highs.

SUNDAY: Sunday morning starts cold with temperatures near zero in Fargo. Highs only warm into the single digits for most with a few south warming into the low teens. There is another chance for some additional snow Sunday late.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Snow Late. Low: 5. 3pm Temp: 7. Slowly rising overnight.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Low: 10. High: 18.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: -1. High: 20.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 10. High: 24.

CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY: Clouds with a chance of snow. Low: 20. High: 23.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Colder with another chance of snow. Low: 7. High: 14.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Another chance of snow late. Low: -1. High: 10.

