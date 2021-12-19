Ceremony held in Detroit Lakes part of ‘Wreaths Across America’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On a cold, Saturday morning in Detroit Lakes, MN, a few people gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park to place down some wreaths. Two of them were Tom and Pam Mortenson, a couple that traveled from Florida to Minnesota to be a part of the ceremony and to teach the next generation.

“I’m going to remember the young people that come to these functions and honor their fallen heroes, their family members, their relatives that have served, their mothers, their fathers, their sisters, and honor our history.” said Tom Mortenson.

The Mortensons were joined by John Karl of the VFW Post 9880. After seeing the wreaths placed in small town, USA, like Detroit Lakes, means a lot to this Vietnam Veteran.

“It’s heartwarming, we as veterans feel it’s needed just to bring it to light.” said Karl.

Tom Mortenson has been helping place the wreaths in Detroit Lakes since it began in 2015. It’s part of a national movement called ‘Wreaths Across America’ which started 30 years ago. It is a way to honor fallen heroes and their service to their country.

“We have young men and women that are serving over seas right now. We have families that have troubles here at home. We have veterans that are homeless here. This is a time to take time during the holidays and say wait a minute, we owe these people for our freedoms.” said Mortenson.

Wreaths were also placed at the G.A.R Park, Crovisier Memorial Park, Oak Grove Cemetery and at the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.