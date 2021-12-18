UPDATE: Train V. truck accident in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE:

A statement was released by Sgt. Clint Stephenson saying officers were dispatched on a report of a train hitting a vehicle.

They found a truck with substantial damage to the driver’s side.

Witnesses said they saw the truck slide under the downed railroad crossing arms into the way of the train.

There was no one else in the vehicle except the driver of the vehicle 35-year old Cody Polipnick,

He was not injured, but Polipnick was arrested for a DWI.

ORIGINAL STORY----

Valley News Live is following a developing story out of Moorhead where at least one person was hurt when a truck and a train collided.

We’re told it happened at 11th St. N and 1st Ave N just before 5 pm today.

The train blocked multiple railroad crossings.

A reporter at the scene saw one car being towed away with its driver’s side was completely smashed in.

This is all the information we know at the time.

