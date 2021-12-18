Sunny & Cold Saturday with Wind, Warm and Blowing Snow & Flakes Sunday

UPDATE:: Snow on Friday is gone but not before dumping 3-14″ along the South Dakota border. Photos from YOU viewers show up to 13.5″ in Ellendale with numbers areas including Oakes, Havana and Hecla at 11-12″ at last report! Fargo had near an inch.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Clearing and cold again Saturday morning with lows between -15 north to 0 south. Sunny skies join us Saturday afternoon, but temperatures still only warm into the single digits and teens. Sunday will will bring increasing clouds and south wind early. Gusts over 30 possible, so watch for isolated areas of blowing and drifting snow in the areas hit by heavy snow on Friday. Then some snow will be possible in our northern counties as wind becomes northwesterly and COLD into the overnight. Single digits above or below zero Sunday morning with highs warming into the teens and 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Cold air returns for the beginning of Christmas week. Morning lows drop into the single digits to near zero Monday morning, with high only warming into the single digits and teens. Sun and clouds are expected throughout the day Monday. The chance of some light snow joins us on Tuesday, mainly to the north, with morning temperatures again starting near zero and only warming into the single digits and teens.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday, with temperatures starting below zero for most and only warming into the single digits and teens. The same can be said for Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and sub zero temperatures to start the day. At this time, for any holiday travelers, conditions look mainly quiet for Christmas week.

CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY: A fast moving storm will bring shifting wind from south to north. It will be cloudy with a shot of snow possible for many. Lows will be in the 5-15 range with highs near 20 south and 15 north.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Clear and chilly. Low: 5. High: 9.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A pinch warmer. Low: -1. High: 24.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 8. High: 10.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow, mainly north. Low: 0. High: 13.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: -1. High: 14.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: -2. High: 12.

CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY: Clouds with a chance of snow. Low: 14. High: 23.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.