Warmer Sunday, but Gusty

Possible Blowing Snow
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUNDAY: Sunday will will bring increasing clouds and south wind early. Gusts over 30 possible, so watch for isolated areas of blowing and drifting snow in the areas hit by heavy snow on Friday. Then some snow will be possible in our northern counties as wind becomes northwesterly and COLD into the overnight. Single digits above or below zero Sunday morning with highs warming into the teens and 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Cold air returns for the beginning of Christmas week. Morning lows drop into the single digits to near zero Monday morning, with high only warming into the single digits and teens. Sun and clouds are expected throughout the day Monday. The chance of some light snow joins us on Tuesday, mainly to the north, with morning temperatures again starting near zero and only warming into the single digits and teens.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday, with temperatures starting below zero for most and only warming into the single digits and teens. The same can be said for Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and sub zero temperatures to start the day. At this time, for any holiday travelers, conditions look mainly quiet for Christmas week.

CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY: A fast moving storm will bring shifting wind from south to north. It will be cloudy with a shot of snow possible for many. Lows will be in the 5-15 range with highs near 20 south and 15 north.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Chance for light snow, so be sure to stick with us for the latest on potential travel impacts. Temperatures drop back down into the single digits and teens for daytime highs.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. A pinch warmer. Low: -1, rising to 10 by 7am. High: 24.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 8. High: 10.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow, mainly north. Low: 0. High: 18.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: -1. High: 17.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 10. High: 19.

CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY: Clouds with a chance of snow. Low: 14. High: 23.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Colder with another chance of snow. Low: 10. High: 14.

