Golden Drive turns out for homeless kids

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Today, the Golden Drive gave thousands of socks, gifts, and food to local shelters, schools, and other organizations.

“It’s been unbelievable. The outpouring of support from our community, businesses, individuals in our community has been amazing,” says Golden Drive’s founder Sue Baron.

Over 18,000 pairs of socks were donated as well as food and Christmas gifts.

“I am so happy to be able to give these toys out to kids. They’re going to have a wonderful Christmas this year, and I’m happy,” says Rural Kids Development Alliance’s Jesseca Braeweal.

Cass Clay Creamery donated $10,000 to the effort-- which came to a grand total of over $23,000 in cash donations to Golden Drive’s Christmas Event.

Golden Drive says that money will go right back into the community to help those in need.

“In my family, we have experienced homelessness before. I know the feeling. I know we are making so many people happy--especially this Christmas,” says Golden Drive volunteer Tammi Seeba.

“It’s good for families to know their stress is going to be lifted. They aren’t going to have all the stress this year. We have all this stuff to give to the children,” says Braeweal.

Organizers say donations are important way beyond the holiday season.

“We have schools and shelters calling year-round. They’re in need of underwear, school supplies, food,” says Baron.

Golden Drive says this year’s event saw three times the donations of last year’s.

