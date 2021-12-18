Car collides with semi in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old woman is now recovering from injuries after her vehicle and a semi collided yesterday evening in Otter Tail County near Dalton.

Minnesota State Patrol says both the car and semi were heading west on I-94 when the collision happened.

Its believed snow and ice may have played a role in the crash.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

