UND working to protect pilots after student dies in plane crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two months after the loss of a student, the University of North Dakota hosted a summit on mental health in aviation. 19-year-old John Hauser, a commercial aviation student from Chicago, died on October 18th following a plane crash near Buxton in what’s believed to have been a suicide.

Now, UND aerospace leaders are bringing together industry experts to address pilots’ mental health. The main message: it’s ok to ask for help, and it generally won’t threaten your ability to fly. They say the hope is that they can instill a culture of talking early and talking often.

Hauser’s parents also spoke at the summit. They’ve since established an endowment in Hauser’s name. To read more about the summit, click here.

