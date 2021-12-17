Advertisement

Theft, assault at Hobby Lobby

By Anna Johnson
Dec. 17, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Manager at Hobby was assaulted after trying to stop a theft at the Fargo store on Thursday.

Management at Hobby Lobby says that around 5:00pm, three women walked out of the store with three carts and one basket of items that they had not paid for. A Manager approached the women, attempting to stop them, and the women pulled out tasers.

A pickup truck driven by a man approached and the man told the women to load their merchandise inside. The man got out of the truck and punched the Manager in the face.

Store Management says the merchandise is valued at around $1000.00.

