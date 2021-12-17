Officer involved shooting in Willmar

WILLMAR, MN (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened on Thursday, Dec. 16 in Willmar.

Willmar police officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday of an armed man in an apartment complex at 400 15th Avenue SW who was threatening to kill a probation officer.

Officers located the man inside the building and at one point one officer discharged his firearm and another officer discharged his Taser. The man sustained a minor gunshot injury to a hand.

The man was taken to Carris Health – Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar where he was treated and then released into police custody. The man has been booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail and charges are expected in the coming days.

Portions of the incident were captured on body worn cameras. No one else was injured during the incident.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a replica gun at the scene.

The BCA’s investigation of the incident is ongoing.

