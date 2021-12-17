HEAVY SNOW OF 8+” HAPPENING SOUTH

NOW: Snowfall has added up quickly along the South Dakota border. Photos from YOU viewers show up to 8″ already in Ellendale, and still snowing. The heaviest will be along or near the border as the snow exits southeast into the midnight hour. It will slip into west central and southern Minnesota overnight. Fargo to Fergus Falls could see 0-2″ with increasing amounts south.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Clearing and cold again Saturday morning with lows between -15 north to 0 south. Sunny skies join us Saturday afternoon, but temperatures still only warm into the single digits and teens. Sunday will will bring increasing clouds and south wind early. Gusts over 30 possible. Then some snow will be possible in our northern counties as wind becomes northwesterly and COLD into the overnight. Single digits above or below zero Sunday morning with highs warming into the teens and 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Cold air returns for the beginning of Christmas week. Morning lows drop into the single digits to near zero Monday morning, with high only warming into the single digits and teens. Sun and clouds are expected throughout the day Monday. The chance of some light snow joins us on Tuesday, mainly to the north, with morning temperatures again starting near zero and only warming into the single digits and teens.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday, with temperatures starting below zero for most and only warming into the single digits and teens. The same can be said for Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and sub zero temperatures to start the day. At this time, for any holiday travelers, conditions look mainly quiet for Christmas week.

CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY: A fast moving storm will bring shifting wind from south to north. It will be cloudy with a shot of snow possible for many. Lows will be in the 5-15 range with highs near 20 south and 15 north.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. COLD! Chance of light snow, with 0-3″ possible and 2-5″+ possible south. Low: -2. High: 13.

SATURDAY: Clear and chilly. Low: 5. High: 9.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A pinch warmer. Low: -1. High: 24.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 8. High: 10.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow, mainly north. Low: 0. High: 13.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: -1. High: 14.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: -2. High: 12.

