Final stretch of holiday shopping has Fargo Amazon workers in overdrive

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The holiday shipping rush is on with just eight more days until Christmas Eve, which is the last day delivery services will leave gifts on your front step.

Experts say the amount of online shopping and shipping will break records this year as shoppers in the U.S. are expected to spend over $200 billion on holiday online shopping alone.

This week, our reporter Bailey Hurley got a behind-the-scenes look at how West Fargo’s Amazon delivery center, as well as Fargo’s new Amazon Fulfillment Center are handling the Christmas crunch, and how much longer last-minute shoppers have to submit their orders.

“Our goal is to never disappoint anybody. Especially right now. We know that every package that comes through is a potential Christmas present for somebody,” Andrew Minniti, Amazon’s Delivery Station Site Manager in West Fargo said.

Minniti says those potential presents have ‘Santa’s helpers’ sorting and loading up to 18,000 packages every day.

“We’ve definitely seen a substantial spike,” Minniti said. He says during non-peak times, his station usually sees between 10 and 12,000 daily packages.

Each Amazon Prime driver then makes over 200 daily stops to drop off a piece of holiday joy faster than before and all across the Valley.

“We’re getting up close to Hillsboro, Valley City, Detroit Lakes and close to the South Dakota border,” Minniti said. “I love what I do! Me, I get an opportunity in making people happy because I’m involved in delivering packages.”

Before your package goes through Minniti’s facility, much of the process starts a little closer to the North Pole.

“We have lots of dog food. Also, InstaPots are a big favorite here,” Fargo Amazon’s Fulfillment Center Manager John Sabo laughed. Sabo says north Fargo’s facility has a limited number of inventory right now, which mostly processes items less than 72 inches in length and less than 49 pounds.

Sabo says once items come into the facility off of the trucks, the products have to be scanned and placed into one the thousands of bins inside the quarter-mile long warehouse. While the shelves seem empty now, Sabo says eventually three million units of products and presents will be held inside.

A facility as large as Fargo’s can process over 100,000 orders each day, but Sabo says they’re still getting in the swing of things and are only sending out between 10 and 20,000 packages daily.

And while the new facility was built with shoppers in the Dakotas and Minnesota in mind, orders out of Fargo are also being sent to customers across the country.

“That’s going to Illinois,” one worker showed our reporter as a package went down the line.

“There’s always the possibility that we have the last thing on the Amazon website and it needs to go somewhere,” Sabo said.

And while several retailers and delivery services say this week marks the last that shoppers can buy presents that still end up under the tree, Sabo says Amazon caters to the last-minute shoppers.

“If you’re anything like me, it’ll probably be another week until you start Christmas shopping. So the intention is to expand that window to give people as much time as possible right up until the end,” he said.

Sabo says due to unpredictable winter weather in the Valley, he suggests ordering sooner rather than later, but says in the end there’s really no hard deadline. Sabo says packages will be delivered by Amazon drivers up until Christmas Eve.

“It’s our job and our purpose that if you order something, we’ll get it to you,” Sabo said.

USPS officials recommend shipping your items by the following dates to guarantee they arrive by Christmas:

Dec. 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

Dec. 17: First-class packages

Dec. 18: Priority Mail

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

For UPS:

Dec. 21: 3-Day Select

Dec. 22: 2nd Day Air services

Dec. 23: Next-day Air services

FedEx:

Dec. 21: Express Saver

December 22: 2Day & 2Day-AM

Dec. 23: Overnight services

Dec. 24: Same-day services

