Fargo “Secret Santa” sends strangers gifts

The way she picks who’s on her “Nice List” may surprise you.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman has been spreading holiday cheer as a “Secret Santa” for more than a decade. The way she picks who’s on her “Nice List” may surprise you.

“It’s my passion every Christmas to do that,” says Mitzi Tkach. She spends parts of her nights during the holiday season writing Christmas cards to strangers. “I’m bringing that Texas love up north,” she says. Tkach moved to Fargo 2 years ago, and has been sending the cards every Christmas for the last 15 years.

She says it started while she was in line at the grocery store. “This elderly woman who was standing in front of me was talking to somebody. She was saying she had never received a Christmas card in her life,” says Tkach. That surprised her. So, she decided to do something about it.

“I knew she had paid by a check. After I had paid for my purchase, I went to the manager to explain why I needed her address.” And she didn’t stop there. “I said to myself, ‘What am I going to do with these 25 other Christmas cards?,’” she says. Tkach decided to send out the rest and picked people by using the phone book.

“I just open up the yellow pages, I don’t even look, and I kind of do this. It says the address on there and I figure out what the zip code is. I write them all a little Christmas cheer,” says Tkach. She writes a short message and includes a gift, but doesn’t write a return address. Tkach says it’s not about hearing back from those she sends gifts to.

“In our everyday lives, a lot of people are in need of just an inspiration or a pick-me-up to keep them going,” Tkach says. She told us she often thinks about the people she sends the gifts to. “It brings joy to my heart knowing I can bring someone a little Christmas cheer,” she says.

Tkach says she encourages more people to try her method of spreading holiday cheer.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

